LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free medical supplies given to teachers will help students get a more hands-on learning experience.
About 25 high school health and science teachers from across Kentucky picked up donated supplies for their classrooms Thursday afternoon from the SOS headquarters.
The donations include gowns, gloves, needles and syringes, first aid supplies, lab supplies, IV poles and more.
The teachers are in Louisville for the Kentucky Health Science Teacher's annual meeting. They say the donated medical supplies will give students hands-on learning experiences.
"It will help them to really grasp the concepts a lot better than just looking in a book, or hearing me saying it, so this allows them to actually be able to do it," Renee Schooling, health sciences instructor at Bardstown High School. "Like, you know, giving a shot or practicing on someone that's got an IV in place or dressing changes, how to deal with hemorrhaging, those types of things."
SOS says each teacher's order is valued between $500 and $1,000. Teachers say the most important thing they are picking up is personal protective equipment (PPE).
