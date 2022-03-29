LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- NASA will test an experiment designed by Louisville high school students.
A team of Louisville Male High School students was among the winners of NASA's TechRise Challenge. Winning teams got $1,500 to build their experiments and an opportunity for NASA to test them on either rockets or high-altitude balloons.
The group of students from Male built a miniature cloud chamber that will be ballooned up to 70,000 feet. A small camera will then measure the subatomic particles present at that height.
"I wanted to do this but, I'm wondering it may be non-trivial, but it's worth a try," sophomore Ishannita Banerjee said. "So with a lot of hard work in those last few weeks, we were able to like, come up with a proposal, send it to NASA, and we ended up getting it. I was honestly very thrilled. I did not think we would get it. It's an amazing opportunity."
Male's team was the only one from Kentucky to place in the competition.
