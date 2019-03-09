LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cage matches at a local high school is not something you hear about often. But they're not the kind of cage matches you might be thinking of.
The competitions inside the cages at Martha Layne Collins High School in Shelbyville on Saturday were between robots built by students for the Kentucky state VEX Robotics High School Tournament.
Teams from schools across the state entered their robots in different skills challenges.
Participants say robotics helps kids learn more about engineering and sparks an interest in the field.
"Engineering is a very cool factor. I think I might go into that when I get into college and stuff," said Ryan Siegel, who participated in the tournament.
The winners will move on to the VEX World's Competition, which will be held here in Louisville next month.
