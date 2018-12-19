LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an emotionally charged hearing, a teenager has been re-sentenced to serve 10 years in prison in connection with the murders of two teen brothers and an adult.
Carter was originally sentenced to serve 10 years in a juvenile detention facility in Nov. 2016 for the murders of Christopher Jones, as well as teen brothers Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon. That sentence was part of a plea deal in which Carter pleaded guilty to three counts of facilitation to murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence. He was 15 years old at the time.
Now 18, Carter was up for re-sentencing Wednesday morning. His defense attorneys argued for probation, but Judge Cunningham flatly denied that request, ordering him to serve out the remainder of his original 10-year sentence in adult prison. However, Carter is eligible for parole after 20% of his sentence is served which he has served in juvenile detention,
During the hearing, the court heard from family members of the victims, including Elizabeth Wren, the mother of Ordway and Gordon.
"This boy right here," she said, indicating Carter, "I loved him with all my heart. I never thought he would betray my sons."
At the center of the hearing was the name Brice Rhodes -- the name of Carter's alleged accomplice, whom defense attorney Ryan Vantrease tried to paint as the mastermind behind the murders, who manipulated Carter.
"I have always viewed Mr. Carter as another victim of Brice Rhodes," Vantrease said.
But Wren disagreed, telling the court, "Brice Rhodes didn't make him do nothing. They did this by choice."
Prosecutors objected to the idea of giving Carter probation arguing that, in roughly two-and-a-half years in jail, he had already racked up 27 major rule violations.
Carter himself apologized to the court, saying that if he knew this would be the outcome, he would never have begun hanging out with Rhodes in the first place.
But Judge Cunningham wasn't swayed, telling Carter, "You ruined a lot of lives -- three snuffed. But a lot of other lives you ruined."
After the sentencing, Carter's attorneys vowed to file a motion for shock probation.
Carter's crimes occurred in two separate incidents: the murder of Christopher Jones and the murders of teen brothers Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon.
The first incident -- the murder of Jones -- took place on South 41st Street on May 4, 2016. Carter admitted to being in a vehicle with accomplice Brice Rhodes when Rhodes "mistook" Jones for a man who "had a price on his head," according to the plea sheets.
Teen brothers Larry Ordway and Maurice Gordon were also in the vehicle, according to Carter.
Prosecutors say Rhodes shot and killed Jones.
Weeks later, on May 22, Carter said he was there when Rhodes killed teens Ordway and Gordon because they were in the vehicle and witnessed Smith's murder.
In an interview with police, Carter said that after a brief scuffle on May 22, Brice Rhodes tied up Ordway and Gordon, put Ordway in a bathroom and then made Gordon get on his knees and "beg for forgiveness."
"Maurice was crying and stuff and he was asking everybody to spare him," Carter told Det. Jon Lesher on May 24, according to a video of the interview.
Rhodes, according to Carter, then put a stocking over Gordon's head, gagged him and stabbed him in the chest several times.
Then, Carter said, he, Rhodes and Jacorey Lamont Taylor, a third defendant in the murder of the brothers, moved Maurice’s body aside and brought Ordway back into the living room.
A fourth man, Tieren Coleman, has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of complicity to abuse of a corpse and one count of complicity to tampering with physical evidence.
