LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen facing a felony charge after police say he beat a classmate to the point of unconsciousness.
Jermaine Holton, age 18, was arrested at Valley High School Thursday morning and charged with robbery.
Officers say they were called to a home near Dixie Highway and Barrett Lane Wednesday, where they found the victim with serious injuries to his face and chest.
Witnesses say he was jumped by Holton and another juvenile co-defendant after school.
At the hospital, the victim said he was kicked several times in the head and knocked unconscious and that his necklace was taken.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.