LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was arrested Monday morning after police say he brought a gun to Iroquois High School.
According to an arrest report, 19-year-old Ayub Hussein brought a .22 handgun to the school. Security staff seized the gun and Hussein was taken into custody.
He allegedly told officers he was worried some guys would jump him after school.
It is not clear from the arrest report if Hussein is a student there.
He was arrested and charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. Hussein is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
