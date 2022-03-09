LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager has been arrested for a triple shooting that took place in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood that left one person in critical condition, possibly faced with lifelong paralysis.
Antwand Hendricks, 18, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department. He's charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
The shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Standard Avenue.
According to court documents, video surveillance showed a black Ford Taurus drive up to the location when the driver pulled out a gun and opened fire in the direction of a group of people.
Three people were shot. Police say one was shot in the neck. That person was transported to University Hospital in critical condition, and may suffer from lifelong paralysis due to the injury.
The other two shooting victims were also taken to University Hospital with serious injuries that will require ongoing treatment, according to police.
Police say one man was driving south on Dixie Highway when his vehicle was hit by a bullet. He was unharmed.
According to court documents, police determined through shell casings on the scene that the weapon used was an "AR pistol."
On Tuesday afternoon, police say they arrested Hendricks for having a similar weapon as he was getting into a stolen black Ford Fusion. At that point, police say they executed a search warrant on his home, and discovered "additional evidence linking the suspect to the shooting."
When confronted at the LMPD Homicide Unit, Hendricks allegedly admitted to the crime.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
