LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A teenager has been charged with a murder after a wrong-way crash overnight in Louisville on Interstate 65 southbound killed one woman.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said a 17-year-old boy was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes when he collided head-on with two cars near Arthur Street around 4 a.m.
The teenager, who has not been named, has been charged with murder, assault, DUI and wanton endangerment, "among other charges," according to Smiley. He remains in the hospital in critical condition.
The driver and two passengers of the first vehicle that was hit were extricated by Louisville Fire and Rescue before being taken to University of Louisville Hospital, Smiley said.
The driver, a woman in her 20s, later died from her injuries at the hospital. One of the other passengers remained in critical condition while the other had "non-life threatening" injuries.
The driver of the third vehicle was not injured in the crash.
All lanes on I-65 south were cleared by 9 a.m. after being blocked off for five hours.
