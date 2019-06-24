LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen SUV that ended in a crash that killed a 13-year-old is now charged with murder.
The crash took place in December.
Louisville Metro Police say when they tried to pull over 17-year-old Reco Smith on I-65, he took off.
The stolen SUV rolled over on Fern Valley Road near Preston Highway, killing a passenger, 13-year-old Ki'Anthony Tyus.
Smith now faces a long list of charges including murder, assault and receipt of stolen property.
Tyus' family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against LMPD for the crash.
