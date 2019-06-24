LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen SUV that ended in a crash that killed a 13-year-old is now charged with murder. 

The crash took place in December. 

Louisville Metro Police say when they tried to pull over 17-year-old Reco Smith on I-65, he took off.

The stolen SUV rolled over on Fern Valley Road near Preston Highway, killing a passenger, 13-year-old Ki'Anthony Tyus.

Smith now faces a long list of charges including murder, assault and receipt of stolen property.

Tyus' family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against LMPD for the crash.

