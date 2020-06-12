LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gabe Parker, the teenager who who admitted to opening fire inside a Kentucky school in 2018, killing two students, will be sentenced today.
Parker had been indicted on two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault after he opened fire with a handgun at Marshall County High School shortly before 8 a.m. on Jan. 23. Bailey Holt and Preston Ryan Cope — both 15-year-old students — died in the attack. In April he agreed to plead guilty to eight counts of 1st degree assault and six counts of 2nd degree assault.
As part of the plea deal, the judge is expected to issue a sentence of life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 20 years.
Marshall Commonwealth's Attorney Dennis Foust said Parker was not eligible for life without parole or the death penalty because of his age, 15, at the time of the shooting, so "we got the maximum sentence."
Police say Parker, now 18, confessed less than an hour after the shooting.
Defense attorney Tom Griffiths said Parker pleaded guilty "not because it was the easy thing to do, but because it was the right thing to do, not just for him but for the victims and the community. He has a lot to atone for and he had to move forward and start to do that."
If convicted at trial, Parker could have been sentenced at most to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.
Related:
- Attorneys want Marshall High School shooting suspect's statements tossed
- Defense asks to move trial in 2018 Marshall County High School shooting
- Civil lawsuits against accused Marshall County High School shooter delayed
- Kentucky Senate passes school safety bill with unanimous vote and standing ovation
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.