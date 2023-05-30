LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana teen is dead after police said he was involved in a crash on Memorial Day.
According to Indiana State Police, the crash took place just after 4:30 p.m. on State Road 64, near Eckerty, in Crawford County.
Police said a maroon F-150 was traveling westbound on SR 64 when, for an unknown reason, it crossed the center line and sideswiped a Chevy Camaro. The Camaro went off the road and into a side ditch, while F-150 flipped onto its top.
Police said 18-year-old Riley Mullis, of Bristow, Indiana, was riding in the back seat of the Camaro and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people in the Camaro were transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the F-150 was transported via helicopter to UofL Hospital. His condition is not known.
The investigation is ongoing. At this time, police said alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.
