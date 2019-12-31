LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Ohio teen was killed and four others seriously injured in a crash in Franklin County, Indiana.
Indiana State Police say a 2000 red Pontiac driven by 18-year-old Zachary Ferneding of Hamilton County, Ohio, was traveling east on Oxford Pike in Franklin County when he lost control of the car, causing it to roll.
Ferneding was ejected from the car and was later airlifted to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries. Passenger Bryce L. Hizer, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner. The other passengers, Vivian Hilbert, 16, Zachary C. Dockery, 16, and Tyler D. Heatherly, 15, were all transported to Cincinnati area hospitals with serious injuries.
Police do not currently believe there were alcohol or drugs involved in the crash, but are awaiting toxicology results as the investigation continues.
