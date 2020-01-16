LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was found dead outside a Clifton Heights apartment complex Wednesday had been shot and burned, according to police.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Nob Hill Lane, not far from the Kroger on Brownsboro Road, on a call of a burning body around 4 a.m. Wednesday. They found a male suffering from severe burns and gunshot wounds.
The exact cause of death is pending and will come from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
