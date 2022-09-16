LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen girl was injured in a stabbing in the Parkland neighborhood Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1300 block of South 32nd St. around 8:15 p.m.
Once on scene, officers found a teen girl with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening laceration to her arm.
She was transported to Norton Children's Hospital.
LMPD Second Division officers are investigating, but had no suspects and had made no arrests as of 9 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
