LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A community is reeling after a Louisville teen was gunned down in the California neighborhood late Monday night. Now the people who live there and local activists are begging for an end to the violence.
"This is a redundant problem that has occurred year after year unfortunately,"said Christopher 2X, a community activist with Peace Centered Alliance.
The Jefferson County coroner's office says 17-year-old Devin Swann died from a gunshot wound at University Hospital at 9:46 p.m. Monday. Police had responded to the shooting in the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue at Victory Park around 9:30 p.m.
Investigators believe Swann was on or near a crowded basketball court, when he was shot.
On Tuesday, roses marked the spot where Swann died. The Rev. Charles Elliott, pastor at Soloman Baptist Church, says he was 17 years old.
Elliott is urging the community to come together and put an end to gun violence. "This is the kind of society that we're living in," he said. "It's going to take all of us working together, trying to make a change for these young men."
Elliott has been working with the Swann's family to plan his funeral.
Victory Park and the surrounding area is no stranger to gun violence, with several shootings there during in recent weeks. On May 31, a daylight shooting in the 2200 block of Greenwood -- just a block away from Monday's shooting -- left a victim in critical condition.
About two weeks earlier, on May 19, police say another man was shot several times "near the area of" Victory Park before driving himself to the Kroger at 27th and Broadway, where he was found and taken to the hospital.
2X says this ongoing gun violence is seeing more and more shootings - both fatal and non-fatal. The non-fatal shootings often leading to more deadly instances.
"It's something that we need to think of in the sense of how it perpetuates the fear and also how if one person gets wounded and they live, how could that lead to another shooting where they don't live," 2X mentioned.
These community activists, Rev. Elliott and 2X, are pleading with the community to end these violent crimes by unifying and recognizing problems in teenagers before they turn deadly.
"The internal will of the people has to be constantly challenged to be swayed away from this issue," 2X said.
Police are still looking for suspects in all of those shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the crime tipline at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
