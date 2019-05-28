LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a teen girl hit and killed by a train on the Pope Lick train trestle.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 15-year-old Savanna Bright died Sunday night at the train overpass near Taylorsville Road.
Officers responded to a report of two pedestrians hit by a train at the old train trestle on Taylorsville Road and South Pope Lick Road around 9:30 p.m., according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Mitchell says two teen females were on the train trestle when they were hit by a Norfolk Southern train.
Bright was pronounced dead at the scene. The other teen was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
Norfolk Southern issued a statement, saying in part, that the train was bound for St. Louis and company personnel were cooperating with law enforcement.
"Norfolk Southern reminds the public that it is extremely dangerous and also trespassing to walk on or within the right-of-way of railroad tracks," the company said. "People should cross tracks only at designated crossings and use extreme caution."
