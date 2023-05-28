LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 29th and Bank Streets, shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers found a boy in his mid-teens with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police said the victim was conscious, alert and talking when he was transported to Norton Children's Hospital.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. Detectives said they believe the shooting happened outside.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit tips online.
