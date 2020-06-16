LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen is in critical condition after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday night, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman.
LMPD officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of Magazine Street, according to a news release. A male who is in his late teens was found with a gunshot wound and transported to University Hospital. He remains in critical condition, according to police.
If you have any information, contact LMPD's crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD.
