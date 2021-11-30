LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting on the Watterson Expressway.
The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday on I-264 near Cane Run Road. LMPD says a young woman was shot then taken to a location on Manslick Road. An ambulance picked her up there and took her to University of Louisville Hospital. The teen is said to be in critical condition.
No one has been arrested.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
This is the second the shooting on the Watterson Expressway in November.
