BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) — A southern Kentucky teen has been charged with murder in the deaths of his grandparents.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that deputies conducting a welfare check Tuesday night at a home on H.E Johnson found two people dead. Authorities didn't immediately release their names or how they were killed.
An investigation found that the couple's grandson, Joshua Wright, 19, was missing along with a 2013 Chevy truck, the statement said. Deputies later found Wright and the truck on Woodburn Allen Springs Road and arrested the teen on charges of murder and robbery, the sheriff's statement said.
Wright was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.
