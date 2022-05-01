LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday morning near the Fern Creek neighborhood.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers responding to a report of a motorcycle accident near Barn Road and Smith Lane around 11 a.m. Sunday morning. That's not far from Bardstown Road.
Police believe the 17-year-old boy was driving the motorcyclist northbound on Barn Road when he struck a parked car. No one was inside the parked car.
Smiley said the teenage boy, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.