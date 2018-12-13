RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) -- A police chief says a teenage suspect and officers fired gunshots at each other at an eastern Indiana middle school before the youth killed himself.
Richmond Police Chief Jim Branum tells the Palladium-Item that police and school officials were alerted Thursday morning that an armed person was heading to Dennis Intermediate School with the intention of hurting people.
Branum says officers and the teen fired shots near a school door before the boy went inside the building, where he later killed himself. It wasn't immediately known whether the teen was wounded by officers.
There has been an active shooter situation at Dennis Intermediate School. At this time, the school building is secure.— WeRrichmond (@wearrrichmond) December 13, 2018
Indiana State Police Sgt. John Bowling says no one else at the school or any officers were injured. Officials didn't immediately confirm whether the suspect was a student at the school or his age.
Students from the school were being bused to Richmond High School for parents to pick them up. The city is near the Indiana-Ohio state line about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Indianapolis.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.