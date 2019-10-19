LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday in the Southside neighborhood.
Police responded to a reported shooting around 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of W. Kingston Avenue, a spokesperson with LMPD said. At the scene, officers found a teenage boy who had been shot multiple times. The boy was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No suspects have been arrested. If you have information on the shooting, you're asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.