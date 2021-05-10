LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a teenage girl was shot Monday evening in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
The shooting was reported around around 6 p.m. in the 2900 block of Montana Avenue, according to a statement from LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff. That's not far from the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Central Avenue.
The girl was taken to a hospital to be treated for what Ruoff said "appears to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound."
Fourth Division detectives are investigating the shooting but have made no arrests as of Monday night, according to Ruoff.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.