LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 16-year-old girl with a recording device led to the arrest of a man accused of abusing his wife and running an elaborate cockfighting operation.
According to an arrest report, the investigation began on Monday afternoon, when the girl and a school counselor approached a deputy with the Henry County Sheriff's Department.
The girl told police that 37-year-old Jeremy Osburn had been abusing her mother and threatening to hurt both of the them. She also said she had recorded one incident.
Authorities say the recording contained audio of Osburn asking a woman why she thinks he hits her.
Additionally, the teen told the sheriff's deputy that Osburn is involved in a cockfighting operation, and was making her help train the animals to fight.
Later Monday afternoon, the Henry County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant at Osburn's Pleasureville home. That's where they allegedly found "evidence of cockfighting," including medication, spurs, and roosters cooped up for the purpose of fighting.
Investigators say they also found marijuana, firearms, over $5,000 in cash, as well as drug paraphernalia.
When confronted about the domestic violence allegations, Osburn allegedly admitted to slapping his wife on the arm more than once over the course of an argument.
He was arrested and charged with engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor, fourth degree assault, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor, terroristic threatening and 14 counts of cruelty to animals.
He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
