LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a teenage boy was found shot to death inside a home Friday in west Louisville, prompting a stand-off with a person of interest.
The shooting happened in the area of South 41st and West Broadway, near the Chickasaw and Shawnee neighborhoods, around 5:30 p.m., Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, said.
Officers with LMPD's Second Division responding to the scene found a teenage boy shot to death inside a home, Ruoff said.
During the investigation, police learned that a person of interest in the shooting was also inside the home and wouldn't come out.
Neighbors were asked to avoid the area as officers secured the home and surrounding area. SWAT and LMPD's Hostage Negotiation Team were called "out of an abundance of caution," Ruoff said.
.@LMPD’s Hostage Negotiation Team just arrived at 40th & Broadway area. Police said they were searching for a suspect after a teenage boy was shot and killed nearby. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/Jhzy0oryqw— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) June 4, 2021
After "several attempts" to contact the person inside the home, Ruoff said they eventually exited "without further incident."
People at the scene of the shooting told WDRB News that the teenage victim is the nephew of a member of an anti-violence activism group, Kentucky Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters.
"How do you help an epidemic or a situation that seems like there's no end to it? You have to just start with the young ones and just hope that it's going to be a trickle down effect," Kenneth Forbes, a spokesperson for the group, said.
As of 9:40 p.m., LMPD's Homicide Unit, which is handling the investigation, was interviewing the person of interest. Police did not say whether or not he or she is considered a suspect in the shooting.
No other details were immediately available. This story may be updated.
