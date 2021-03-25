LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Days after New Albany's first homicide of 2021, a teenager was charged with murder.
Vance Martin, 17, was charged with murder in adult court Thursday.
Earlier this week, police responded to a call about a shooting at a home on Cherry Street. They said 38-year-old Joshua Gonzales was found shot and killed inside.
Martin also faces an additional charge of "firearm enhancement."
"New Albany PD did a phenomenal job of identifying the situation quickly, securing the situation quickly and keeping the public safety," Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said. "Their fine work in this has lead to these allegations."
The prosecutor's office can't say if Martin or Gonzales knew each other before the shooting. They said there's no indication that anyone else was involved.
