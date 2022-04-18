LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager missing from Ohio that could be in the Louisville area.
Shelby Wainscott, 15, has been missing from Springfield, Ohio for the past five months, according to a Facebook post from LMPD.
The department's Missing Persons Unit believes she could be in the Louisville area.
Anyone with information on Wainscott's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 574-LMPD.
