LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the Newburg neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the reported shooting near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Jefferson Boulevard around 4:30 p.m.
Mitchell says on scene, officers found a male, believed to be in his "late teens" who had been shot. The teen was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died.
The department did not have any suspects as of Wednesday evening, Mitchell said.
LMPD has several roads blocked in the area as they investigate the shooting.
