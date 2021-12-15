LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot Wednesday night in the Fairdale neighborhood.
LMPD Third Division officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Candlelight Lane, which is near New Cut Road, around 10:30 p.m., LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.
The female teenager, whose exact age is unknown, was "alert and conscious" while being rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, Ellis said. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
LMPD Third Division detectives are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 574-LMPD or report it anonymously online here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.