LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenagersare charged with conspiracy to commit murder for planning to obtain a gun and target a teacher at Bullitt Central High School.
The Shepherdsville Police Department said officers were contacted Wednesday night by a parent about text messages on his or her child's phone. The messages had been sent from a juvenile looking to get a gun for a third party, police said.
That third party, who is also a juvenile, wanted to use that gun to target a teacher at Bullitt Central.
A 14-year-old and 15-year-old are charged with criminal conspiracy to murder and have been taken to a detention facility.
As a precaution, there was increased police presence Thursday morning at Bullitt Central.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.