LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students from schools across Kentucky led a community conversation Wednesday night at duPont Manual High School, speaking about the dangers of vaping.
The students shared their experiences with e-cigarettes, and both middle and high schoolers said they know classmates who vape.
"I just want them to know how bad it is and that they shouldn't be doing this stuff at such a young age," said Claire Ramsey, a seventh-grader in Henry County.
Event organizers said the rates of Kentucky high schoolers who vape doubled from 2016 to 2018.
Shannon Baker, with the American Lung Association, said, "Our kids have experienced the marketing and the enticing flavors and all of the things that have led to a whole new generation of tobacco users."
