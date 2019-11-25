LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three teenagers were arrested in connection to a string of car break-ins in St. Matthews.
Police said officers responded to a call of three people breaking into cars in the Mallard Creek area on Saturday morning. The three suspects attempted to run, but officers were able to take them into custody. The suspects are ages 14, 15 and 19 years old.
Police said it appears thieves in the area were targeting unlocked cars.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.