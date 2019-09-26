LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Three teenagers are in custody following a police chase early Thursday morning.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, it started it started at 2 a.m. Sept. 26 when officers were sent on a trouble run to a house in the 6500 block of Price Lane. Mitchell says that's where the homeowner told officers "he interrupted a break-in to his vehicle."
In a written statement, Mitchell said "1 of 4 suspects allegedly fired shots at the victim and fled from the scene." A short time later, an officer noticed a vehicle with several people inside parked at McNeely Lake Park. The officer approached the vehicle, believing some of the people matched the description of the suspects given by the victim on Price Lane.
Mitchell said the vehicle took off with the three suspects inside. Police chased the vehicle into Bullitt County and back into Jefferson County. The chase ended on South Park Road near I-65 and Minors Lane around 4 a.m., and all three suspects were arrested.
Two of the suspects are in their late teens, and the third suspect in his middle teens, Mitchell said. Charges are pending.
There's no word on what happened to the fourth suspect.
