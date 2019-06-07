LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson Mall's new Youth Escort Policy took effect June 7.
Under the new policy, anyone younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian who is at least 21 to enter the mall on Friday and Saturday nights.
Mall management hopes the new rules will cut down on the number of teenagers hanging out at the mall, and make customers and retailers feel safer.
"We want to make sure that this is an enjoyable and comfortable shopping experience," said Sarah Robinson, marketing director for Jefferson Mall.
The rule will be in effect every Friday and Saturday, but Robinson said it "can also be implemented at any other day and time at the discretion of management, when it is deemed necessary."
"This is in response to feedback that we have received from our retailers, our shoppers and local government about unsupervised and disruptive youth that we've had issues with here in the shopping center," she said.
Mall management said teens and pre-teens are welcome to shop, but they're asked to follow the new rules, or they'll be asked to leave.
"We'll have security stationed around the shopping center to check IDs to make sure that they are of age," Robinson said.
Teens under 18 who work at Jefferson Mall won't be affected by the policy and will be issued special IDs.
Oxmoor Center and the Mall St. Matthews implemented similar policies a few years ago.
Full details of Jefferson Mall's Youth Escort Policy can be found on the mall's website.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.