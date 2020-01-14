LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bianca Cox Richardson started holding Inner Sparkle Teepee parties in Louisville to celebrate birthdays.
They feature unicorns, super heroes, princesses and Mario Brothers.
“I love the quote ‘leave a little sparkle wherever you go,’” Richarson said. “Learning to love the inner you: That’s where ‘inner sparkle’ came from.”
She provides games and activities for kids.
The service grew into educational events for young girls, and now Richardson plans to expand it.
She's throwing children a second birthday, what she calls a time when cancer patients go into remission and they get to celebrate another chance at a healthy life.
“I thought it would be cool to maybe go to the children's hospital,” she said. “I know that some of the kids there are in the hospitals for a long, extended time. They miss out on school. They miss out on sleep-overs.”
The parties help all children know they have an inner sparkle, even in the darkest times.
