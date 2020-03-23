ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health care providers are treating patients from their cars in Hardin Memorial Healthcare's temporary drive-thru clinic.
Officials said the new setup is meant to help with the influx of patients with respiratory illnesses like strep throat, flu and possibly COVID-19.
Patients have to be referred by either a health care provider or through Hardin Memorial's patient symptom hotline. That number is 270-979-7777. Nurses are taking questions regarding patients symptoms and determining the level of care needed.
While there are lots of tests and treatment provided at the drive-thru clinic, it is not providing testing for novel coronavirus on site.
"This is a pop-up clinic that HMH started in order to help protect the community, the patients and our staff by centralizing where our respiratory patients are going," said Angela Cranmer, director of operations for specialty clinics at HMH.
While the clinic isn't testing for COVID-19, there have been numerous tests done for strep and flu. Most tests have been completed while patients sit in the comfort of their own car. Only 10% of patients have had to get out for treatment.
Because patients with respiratory illnesses can be highly contagious, and hospitals are busier than ever, the drive-thru clinic has taken a burden from the shoulders of many health care providers in Hardin County.
"Instead of having all the respiratory patients coming to those locations and overwhelming them, as well as being mixed in with patients who are seeking care for non-respiratory illnesses, it's pulling them out to one location so we can try to contain as much as we can," said Beth Shelton, director of quality and performance improvement at HMH.
The respiratory clinic and the hotline are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. It is located at 1004 Woodland Drive in Elizabethtown.
Officials say the temporary clinic will remain open until further notice.
