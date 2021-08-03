VINE GROVE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The material chipping off the walls of the Vine Grove City Hall building is getting a replacement.
Crews from Shepherd Painting and Remodeling are working to remove the stucco substance that has been peeling off for years. The workers will repaint the entire building.
The back of the building is already complete.
"This (building) has a lot of history behind it," Vine Grove Mayor Pam Ogden said. "It's just not in the best shape."
The city considered demolishing the building in order to construct a new, smaller city hall. However, things got in the way.
"When I came in, I intended to replace the building," Ogden said. "Since then, COVID has hit. We've had a pandemic,. We've had prices going up. You can't do a lot right now."
Ogden said if she's re-elected in 2022, her main goal will be to demolish the current building and build a smaller one. The current city hall is almost completely unused, and city leaders said it needs to be downsized.
Ogden said she hopes the temporary fix of the building will solve immediate issues until the new building is in order.
"That's going to be my goal for my next term if I get in," she said. "If I don't, this will be a decent looking building that people won't be embarrassed of in this city."
The current project to paint the exterior should be wrapped up by the end of the month.
