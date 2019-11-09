LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tennis enthusiasts gathered Saturday for the seventh annual Refuse to Lose Tennis Championship at The Tennis Club at Springhurst.
The championship benefited Twisted Pink, a nonprofit dedicated to extending and improving the quality of life for breast cancer patients and their families through research funding. Participants had the opportunity to place bids to compete with their favorite teaching professionals. The 2019 championship expanded to 16 professionals and also featured food tastings, an open bar and a live auction.
The tennis charity event was created in honor of Marshall Sample, who won the 2012 Southern Section Championships in Mobile, Alabama, despite battling brain cancer. Sample's team name during that tournament was "Refuse to Loose."
