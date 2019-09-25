LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Tent City time in Lexington, Kentucky, as Big Blue Madness 2019 is right around the corner.
Kentucky basketball fans were allowed to start camping out outside Memorial Coliseum at 5 a.m. Wednesday to get in line for the tickets, which will be passed out at 10 p.m. Friday.
A number of tickets will also be available online Friday for free.
Big Blue Madness, scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 11, is the first open practice for the UK men and women's basketball teams.
