LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A terminally ill girl wanted pictures of dogs to help her cheer up.
Now, she has 75,000 pictures of dogs.
Seven-year-old Emma Mertens from Wisconsin has an inoperable brain tumor.
To raise her spirits, friends and family began sending Emma pictures of dogs, which are her favorite animal.
Emma's request began to spread throughout her community, then the country, and eventually the world.
Emma has received more than 75,000 notes of well wishes along with pictures of dogs.
If you'd like to share your pictures with Emma, you can do so by posting them for her on her Facebook page: CLICK HERE for Emma's page!
