LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) - The driver who caused a crash on Interstate 75 that killed a Michigan family had a blood alcohol level almost four times the legal limit.
WKYT reports that the Fayette County coroner's office says 41-year-old Joey Bailey of Georgetown had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.306%, which is nearly four times the legal drinking limit. In Kentucky, it is illegal to drive if your BAC is 0.08% or higher.
The Jan. 6 crash killed Bailey and a family of five from Michigan. Among those who died are 42-year-old Issam Abbas, 38-year-old Rima Abbas, 14-year-old Ali, 13-year-old Isabella and 7-year-old Giselle.
Lexington Police said Bailey was driving his white pickup the wrong way on Interstate 75, when he crashed head-on into the Abbas family's SUV around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 6. The impact caused the SUV to burst in to flames.
The family was headed home from vacation in Florida.
