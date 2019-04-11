LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Testing of a backlogged rape kit led to an arrest in a 2011 sexual assault in Hardin County.
Thaddeus Artis was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in Hardin County on multiple felonies, including first-degree rape and sodomy. The 37-year-old is already in custody at the Marion County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
Artis will be arraigned in Hardin County on April 23. His bond has been set at $100,000.
Elizabethtown Police turned over the cold case to the Kentucky Attorney General's office in September 2018. DNA from the Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence or SAFE kit was tested through the Kentucky State Police crime lab and came up with a hit on Artis.
The attorney general’s SAKI Cold Case Unit formed in 2017 with a $3 million grant from the U.S Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance .
