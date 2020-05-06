LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People trying to walk up to Shawnee Park's drive-thru testing site are being turned away at the entrance.
Drive-thru sites "don't serve everybody," said Gov. Andy Beshear. "We need to get to a place where we have options for everybody."
The governor said that it's a challenge that people who don't have a vehicle cannot use the drive-thru testing sites, though he emphasized that they are not counted as no-shows.
The state partnered with Kroger to bring testing to Shawnee Park last month, intentionally choosing the area due to COVID-19's disproportionate effects on African Americans.
The area is also home to many people who rely on public transit, and some of them don't own or have access to a vehicle. U.S. Census data show about 14% of workers who live near the Shawnee Park site have no vehicle; compared to 3.5% of all workers in Jefferson County.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness, said people who do not have a car have other testing options.
Moyer pointed people to Park Duvalle Community Health Center and Family Health Centers in the west Louisville area, where walk-ups are accepted with appointments. She said Walmart's drive-up testing site is taking walk-ups, too.
While other options may allow walk-ups, patients may have to have symptoms, a doctor's referral or meet other prerequisites.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said, "As we continue to increase testing in the community, we can expect to see more and more options."
Beshear said the state is working with local governments to come up with other ways to test.
"There could even be tactical units that go out in communities and try to find those walk-up service capabilities," he said.
WDRB reached out to Kroger but did not receive a response.
Beshear announced Wednesday the Shawnee Park testing site will operate for an additional two weeks.
