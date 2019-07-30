LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Texas man was arrested over the weekend after a woman said she was raped at a Simpsonville truck stop.
According to an arrest report, it happened early Sunday morning. The woman claimed she was in Danridge, Tennessee, when she hitched a ride with 41-year-old Michael Mutinda, a semi truck driver.
The woman said Mutinda stopped to rest at the Pilot Travel Center, near I-64, in Simpsonville.
While there, the woman said she was tired, and laid down to rest in the back of the semi truck. That's when, she says, Mutinda laid down beside her and raped her.
The woman said she couldn't get out of the truck and was scared that Mutinda would hurt her if she resisted.
Officers with the Simpsonville Police Department were called, and Mutinda was arrested at the truck stop. He is now facing a charge of second-degree rape.
Mutinda is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
