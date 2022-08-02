LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A scam in Scottsburg, Indiana, caused an elderly lady to hand over a large sum of cash.
Police say the suspects claimed to be federal agents and convinced her that her Social Security account had been compromised.
They told her she needed to transfer a large amount of money from her bank account so it wouldn't be used in drug trafficking.
Undercover officers got involved and that led to the recovery of some cash from the trunk of a car. They arrested 67-year-old Hanif Abudul Rehman Shaikh from Texas, who flew to Louisville to get the woman's money.
If you believe any suspicious activity has happened to you, report it to the authorities.
