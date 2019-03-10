(FOX NEWS) -- A Texas teenager has died after reportedly being stabbed in the eye in a fight said to be over a brownie earlier this week, police said.
Police responded to reports Wednesday about 4:30 p.m. that a 14-year-old boy was stabbed during a fight with another juvenile, Houston Police Department said in a statement. Witnesses told police that they saw the victim arguing with another person just before he was attacked.
Houston Independent School District Police Chief Paul Cordova said the fight erupted between the two individuals after school outside a convenience store across from the Jane Long Academy in southwest Houston.
After attacking the unidentified boy, the suspect, who has also not been identified, fled the scene.
Emergency personnel transported the teen to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries on Friday.
Houston Police Homicide Division took over the case and made an arrest Friday afternoon.
2nd UPDATE: A 14 year-old juvenile male suspect was arrested earlier this afternoon in the 5400 block of Ashbrook. At this time, he is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his role in this incident. No other information is available at this time. #HouNews https://t.co/MTxpSHhmwx— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 9, 2019
Officials say the 14-year-old suspect is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
