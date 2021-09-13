LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana manufacturing company is planning a multi-million dollar expansion.
TG Missouri Corporation, which makes car parts like instrument panels and radiator grilles, has a facility off Grant Line Road in New Albany. It's planning to make a $19 million investment to build another facility on Barack Obama Way.
The new plant will give the company additional production capacity to meet increased demand. Forming machines, painting equipment and other manufacturing equipment will be installed in the new building.
Economic leaders say the area is attractive to companies looking for skilled manufacturing workers.
"We have a strong manufacturing know-how here," Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana, said. "If you look at all the things that southern Indiana brings to the community, our manufacturing base accounts for about 20% of our area's payroll, so we have a lot of folks who grow up in manufacturing, they have skillsets."
According to a news release, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation is offering TG Missouri Corporation up to $900,000 in Economic Development for a Growing Economy tax credits.
The project is expected to create 150 full-time within three years.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.