LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local community organization is working to change communities for the better by focusing on fatherhood and family.
2NOT1 held it's 12th annual Father's Day cookout at California Park on Sunday afternoon.
"The fact that we're still able to do things for the community that the community appreciates, I think that's valuable," Dr. Shawn Gardner said. "I think that means a lot." Gardner formed the organization 14 years ago.
The cookout is about more than just hot dogs, hamburgers, and filling plates.
"This actually provides us the opportunity to shed a light on the positive fathers that are out there really taking care of their kids," Father Ethan McKenzie said. "And also put a dent in that negative stereotype that comes along absentee fathers or deadbeat dads."
The event encourages fathers to step up and get involved and pledge to be there for their kids and their families. McKenzie got involved as a single father raising three young girls.
"Being able to have a dialogue with other fathers like myself has made me more confident in my parenting, giving me a solid support system," he said.
2NOT1 provides peer support for fathers to help them build positive relationships. The group hosts monthly programming for local fathers and families.
"And the hope is that when you interact with other fathers if you're not doing the best ... you can learn some lessons from the fathers that are here," Gardner said.
