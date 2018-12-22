LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children in Louisville's California neighborhood got to snap some selfies with Santa Saturday afternoon.
It was the 5th year for the event, hosted by several community groups.
In addition to hanging out with Santa, there was music, dancing and a big bike giveaway.
Organizers hope the event sends a positive message to the kids.
"That it's not always about violence, that we can come together and still have a good time and love on one another, support one another, and just bring families together," Keishaunna Hughes said.
Organizers also provided people with information about community resources.
